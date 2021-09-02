Ready to move right in! This adorable, updated 3 Bedroom / 1 Full Bath Ranch was recently renovated with updates Galore. Large family room with hardwood floors, Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful tile flooring. Updates include: Roof 2014, Newer A/C, Furnace, Water Heater, Electrical, Plumbing, Bathroom Remodel, Tile Flooring, Paint, Kitchen Cabinets and countertops. All Electric House. No Gas. Great starter home or investment property! Must See!!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $99,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Illinois State Police are investigating after a north Normal shooting that left three people injured and three dead, including the suspect, authorities said Monday.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
The motorists, 61, was still in custody Sunday morning. More details here.
Community members offered support to residents of a Normal mobile home park Tuesday as police released more details about a shooting that left three people injured and three dead, including the suspect.
Check out final scores from all over Central Illinois.
A 61-year-old Bloomington man has been charged with aggravated DUI after prosecutors say his vehicle struck a man Saturday night, leaving the victim with "severe internal injuries."
One of two lucky winners of a $1 million cash prize in the state vaccine lottery lives in Bloomington.
Urbana has forfeited to Bloomington for this Friday's Big 12 Conference football game.
Police say an argument over the COVID-19 vaccine led to a fatal shooting in Southern Illinois over the weekend.
Bloomington police said two arrests have been made and a third suspect is at large in the shooting and carjacking of a ride-share driver, police said.