3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $99,900

Ready to move right in! This adorable, updated 3 Bedroom / 1 Full Bath Ranch was recently renovated with updates Galore. Large family room with hardwood floors, Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful tile flooring. Updates include: Roof 2014, Newer A/C, Furnace, Water Heater, Electrical, Plumbing, Bathroom Remodel, Tile Flooring, Paint, Kitchen Cabinets and countertops. All Electric House. No Gas. Great starter home or investment property! Must See!!

