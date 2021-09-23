3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $95,000

Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Bloomington. There is a nice covered porch that welcomes you to this property. The main floor has a large living room with tons of windows and natural light. There are two bedrooms on the main floor as well as a laundry room. The kitchen is large and has ceramic tile flooring. The main floor is completed by a full and a half bath off one of the bedrooms. The upstairs has an office area and another bedroom. Great house in a central location.