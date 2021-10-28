Large one and a half story home on corner lot, 2 car attached garage. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. 2 kitchens. Second story family room. Pocket doors, lots of original wood work and hardwood flooring. Tons of space. Property is being cleared out.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $94,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sgt. Jon Hofmann told The Pantagraph Wednesday that the sheriff's office is still searching for a vehicle in the lake.
The fire Tuesday did not damage the building and no injuries were reported.
Finals area rolling in throughout Central Illinois. Check them out here:
The Tazewell County coroner’s office confirmed Monday the identification of a woman who was fatally shot Friday in Mackinaw.
Two months after 25-year-old Jelani Day was reported missing, authorities released a medical cause of death.
Prosecutors say Nathaniel L. Maloney, 18, Sage N. Raeuber, 19, and Andre T. Street, 17, entered a plan with a 15-year-old girl to commit the murder.
Kevin Verastegui, 27, is charged with one count of class 2 felony theft of between $10,000 and $100,000, and court documents show he obtained the money “by deception.”
The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon that three are in custody on murder charges after a woman died in a shooting Friday night near Mackinaw.
The IHSA Football Playoffs begin next weekend. Here are all the matchups, with date and time where available:
The director of the Bloomington Public Library said they’ll be using more scrutiny when selecting books to be highlighted in a monthly display in the building.