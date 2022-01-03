Put your own finishing touches on this spacious ranch home located on a double lot close to restaurants and shops! This home offers tons of room to roam around, including a cozy living room, large eat-in kitchen, 3 roomy bedrooms, and convenient family room. Expand your living space in the partially finished basement with washer and dryer hookups and roughed in plumbing for an additional bath. The fenced-in backyard is impressive in size and includes a shed perfect for storage or a lawn mower. Lots of updates have been done to the house, including a remodeled bathroom, new 50-year roof, new kitchen lighting and sink (2020), and new sump pump and pressure tank (2019). Seller partially updated exterior siding and will include materials to complete, plus will include new windows ready for installation for entire house. 750 gallon septic tank pumped 2 years ago. Property will be sold as is. With a few finishing touches, this place has the potential to be your dream home so come take a look today!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $85,500
