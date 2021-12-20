 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $85,000

Very cute 3 bedroom! Charming covered front porch! Main floor has 1 bedroom, eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room and full bath. Lots of nice original details in the plaster work along the ceilings. Lots of updates and ton of charm! New flooring and carpet throughout! Upstairs has 2 more bedrooms and a half bath. Updates include new A/C, new furnace, new water heater, added an extra sump pump as well. New washer and dryer included. Large back yard! This home is ready for you to love! Home is being sold as-is. All inspections are for informational purposes only.

