 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $84,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $84,900

Move in ready condition this affordable home on corner lot has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. Updates include -Water Heater, All new flooring in living room and kitchen, brand new carpet in all bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout, Kitchen counter top, Both Bathrooms vanities and faucets and All new light fixtures. Large Eat in kitchen has plenty of cabinets. Laundry room is off of kitchen.. Lot rent is $410 monthly. Detached 2 car garage. All information deemed to be accurate but not warranted.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News