3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $84,900

Move in ready condition this affordable home on corner lot has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. Updates include -Water Heater, All new flooring in living room and kitchen, brand new carpet in all bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout, Kitchen counter top, Both Bathrooms vanities and faucets and All new light fixtures. Large Eat in kitchen has plenty of cabinets. Laundry room is off of kitchen.. Lot rent is $410 monthly. Detached 2 car garage. All information deemed to be accurate but not warranted.