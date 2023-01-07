Construction is now complete on this ALL brick/stone ranch home in Crestwicke Subdivision. 4 bedrooms/3.5 baths home -- 3 of those bedrooms & 2.5 baths on the main level and basement is finished with an additional bedroom, bath, family room, and bar. Custom Amish cabinets & quartz countertops throughout. Other features include: 3 car side load, Andersen 400 series windows, solid core doors, master bath; heated tile, freestanding tub, & shower door upgrade to Shower guard glass to minimize spotting and buildup. Black matte plumbing fixtures, Liberty backup pump, recirculating pump for on demand hot water, Lennox humidifier, beautiful stone work on front of fireplace complete with your very own already installed flatscreen TV, custom lighting package complete with under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliance package, covered patio in back for entertaining, custom built locker in rear entryway, spray foam on all walls, one year builder warranty, and the list goes on. Yard will be fully sodded and include 2 trees as weather allows. Do not delay in making this your home today!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $839,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man was charged with several offenses related to driving under the influence on Sunday in Normal.
The baby believed to be the first born in McLean County this year is the third child for a Farmer City couple.
Here’s a look at what kicks in as the calendar turns to 2023.
A Shirley man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday, closing six felony cases that were pending against him in McLean County court.
One person was injured in a single vehicle crash on Illinois Route 9 Monday morning, state police say.
A Bloomington man was sentenced to eight years Tuesday for two cases of aggravated battery.
A storm system with heavy rain and tornadoes barreled through Central Illinois on Tuesday evening.
A man has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer and one count of aggravated assault of a peace officer.
A Bloomington woman was charged Wednesday with aggravated battery of a peace officer, a Class 2 felony.
A man was arrested and charged with two separate instances of domestic battery causing bodily harm with more than four prior convictions, Class 2 felonies.