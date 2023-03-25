Schedule a time to tour this beautiful ALL brick/stone ranch home in Crestwicke Subdivision. 4 bedrooms (3 on main level & one in basement) /3.5 bath (2.5 on main level & one in basement) home. The basement also has an incredible family room & bar great for entertaining. House finishes include: Custom Amish cabinets & quartz countertops throughout, 3 car side load, Andersen 400 series windows, solid core doors, master bath; heated tile, freestanding tub, & shower door upgrade to Shower guard glass to minimize spotting and buildup. Black matte plumbing fixtures, Liberty backup pump, recirculating pump for on demand hot water, Lennox humidifier, beautiful stone work on front of fireplace complete with your very own already installed flatscreen TV, custom lighting package complete with under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliance package, covered patio in back for entertaining, custom built locker in rear entryway, spray foam on all walls, one year builder warranty, and the list goes on. Yard will be fully sodded and include 2 trees as weather allows. Make this your home today!