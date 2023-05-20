4 bedroom & 3.5 bath new construction home. The basement is an entertainers dream complete with a family room & bar area! Some of the house finishes include: Custom amish cabinets & quartz countertops throughout, 3 car side load, Andersen 400 series windows, solid core doors, heated tile in the master bath, Liberty backup pump, recirculating pump for on demand hot water, Lennox humidifier, beautiful stone work on front of fireplace complete with your very own already installed flatscreen TV, custom lighting package complete with under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliance package, covered patio in back for entertaining, custom built locker in rear entryway, spray foam on all walls, fully sodded yard & one year builder warranty. Schedule a time to tour this beautiful all brick/stone ranch home in Crestwicke Subdivision.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $799,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 60-year-old Bloomington man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-55, officials said.
The Bloomington Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 3-year-old child.
"Why is this allowed to happen?" Parents of Colene Hoose Elementary students brought safety concerns, questions and frustration to the Unit 5 …
Breyden Breymeyer is 5'10", 170 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray and red Adidas sweatshirt, black pants…
One person was killed after a vehicle left Interstate 55 northbound and became submerged in water in Towanda's Boyd Wesley Park, authorities c…