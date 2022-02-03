This older 3 bedroom, 2 bath home would be a Great Fixer Upper!! The roof is approximately 5 years old, furnace 2014, water heater 2008. It has great Bones and would be a wonderful Starter Home or Rental property. Beautiful Woodwork Throughout. Close to down town Bloomington and Wesleyan.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $79,900
