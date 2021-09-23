Just waiting for your finishing touches! With architectural details and a cozy screened-in porch, this home has great curb appeal. From the large inviting foyer, you'll immediately notice the flowing layout of the main level. The original hardwood floors have the potential to shine throughout the home. The living and dining rooms have large windows and original woodwork. Enter into the roomy updated kitchen, which has a great amount of cabinet space. There is a convenient main floor half bath just off of the kitchen. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms -- all with walk-in closets! The first bedroom has a large bay window for plenty of natural light. This home has a full-unfinished basement with room for storage and washer/dryer hookups. Off the back of the house is a back deck and a low maintenance yard. With a few cosmetic touches, you can make this bungalow your new home!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $79,900
