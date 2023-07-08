This stunning new construction all brick/stone home boasts so many upgrades. Attention to detail is evident throughout! Some of the house finishes include: Custom amish cabinets & quartz countertops throughout, 3 car enlarged side load, Andersen 400 series windows, solid core doors, heated tile in the master bath, Liberty backup pump, recirculating pump for on demand hot water, Lennox humidifier, beautiful stone work on front of fireplace complete with your very own already installed flatscreen TV, custom lighting package complete with under cabinet lighting, covered patio in back for entertaining, custom built locker in rear entryway, spray foam on all walls, fully sodded yard, one year builder warranty, and finished basement complete with bedroom, bath, family room and bar area. Schedule a time to tour this beautiful 4 bedroom & 3.5 bath home in Crestwicke Subdivision.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $774,500
