This stunning new construction all brick/stone home boasts so many upgrades. Attention to detail is evident throughout! Some of the house finishes include: Custom amish cabinets & quartz countertops throughout, 3 car enlarged side load, Andersen 400 series windows, solid core doors, heated tile in the master bath, Liberty backup pump, recirculating pump for on demand hot water, Lennox humidifier, beautiful stone work on front of fireplace complete with your very own already installed flatscreen TV, custom lighting package complete with under cabinet lighting, covered patio in back for entertaining, custom built locker in rear entryway, spray foam on all walls, fully sodded yard, one year builder warranty, and finished basement complete with bedroom, bath, family room and bar area. Schedule a time to tour this beautiful 4 bedroom & 3.5 bath home in Crestwicke Subdivision.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $759,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cody White, a standout at Normal West and Illinois State who went on to play in the NFL, is now being recognized as a young leader in Central …
Police said both worked as infusion nurses for Blueze Wellness in east Bloomington.
Looking for a unique getaway, without leaving town? Here's how the owners of four Bloomington-Normal Airbnbs work to curate memorable experien…
A 44-year-old Bloomington man died Wednesday morning from injuries suffered in a motorcycle/semitruck crash in Macon County.
Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick.