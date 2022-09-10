 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $750,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Ranch in Crestwicke Country Club! The home is currently under construction on a large lot with no rear neighbors and features a split layout with 3 bedrooms on the main level and 1 in the finished basement. Open concept with 9 foot ceilings throughout and 10 foot ceiling in the great room. Additional upgrades include cedar post beam framed front entry, cedar vaulted rear covered porch with wood ceiling, custom tiled shower and freestanding tub as well as beamed ceiling in the great room. Photos are representative of noted upgrades.

