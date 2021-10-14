3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $75,000

Lots of potential and centrally located in Bloomington! The main floor features both a living and family room. The family room is currently being used as a bedroom but would make a great secondary living or office space. This room also provides access to the first bedroom. The large and open kitchen has plenty of cabinet space as well as an island with bar seating. A second bedroom and full bathroom with corner shower round out the main level. Upstairs is an additional bedroom plus a second full bathroom with a clawfoot tub. The full unfinished basement provides plenty of room for extra storage. The roof was replaced 2 years ago. As an added bonus, there's a covered porch overlooking the fully fenced backyard, an oversized detached 2 car garage, and an additional 1 car garage. Come and check out this home with plenty of storage space and more!