 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $70,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $70,000

Great starter home with 3 good sized bedrooms and a bonus room! Updated eat in kitchen with LOTS of storage space opens onto deck and fenced in backyard. Spacious Living Room with newer, very attractive, pergo flooring. Other room is small office off of living room (which has plumbing rough in under flooring, could be a half bath!). Nicely updated bathroom, built in ironing board near main level laundry! Good basement with lots of useable space.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News