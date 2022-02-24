 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $69,000

This older 3 bedroom, 2 bath home would be a Great Fixer Upper!! The roof is approximately 5 years old, furnace 2014, water heater 2008. It has great Bones and would be a wonderful Starter Home or Rental property. Beautiful Woodwork Throughout. Close to down town Bloomington and Wesleyan.

