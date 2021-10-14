3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $68,500

Craftsman 1 1/2 story bungalow built in 1020's with 3/4 attic finished. 1/2 bath is in attic. 3 bedrooms with two on the main level. New gas water heater heater 3/21 Complete new sanitary sewer pipe (City inspected when work was completed) up to city services April 2019. Newer appliances (Steam Oven 2018, refrigerator 2018) Oversized one car detached garage that be a nice workshop (lots of electrical outlets) Garage Roof replaced 2017 Big back yard with patio Main floor original hardwood floors and woodwork. Tilt-in energy eff. windows (main and upper floors) Original front door that was replaced by previous owner is in the basement and will remain. Main floor has nice ceiling fans in living and dining room. Laundry service could easily be moved to first floor.