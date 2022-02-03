 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $65,000

Ready to move right in or rent out! 3 bedroom ranch with 2 car detached garage! Main floor laundry. Brand new furnace with transferable warranty. Interior features new paint and carpet. Low traffic section of Morris. Garage roof new 2020. Stove and refrigerator included. A cozy place to call home!

