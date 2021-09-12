 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $60,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $60,900

Move-in ready home with fresh paint, some flooring, doors, and kitchen cabinets freshly painted. Washer and dryer hook-up on main floor. Cozy enclosed front porch great for gatherings with family and friends. Oversize 2-car garage. Great location on N Morris.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News