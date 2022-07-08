 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $565,000

Dreaming of living in the county with the luxuries of the city then check out this new home soon to be under construction just west of town. This home will feature township water and gas along with 4 bedrooms, an open floor plan and finished basement.

