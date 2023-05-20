This beautifully landscaped Ranch backs to its own little waterfront oasis including its own dock! You will want to see this gorgeous open-concept home! 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. The kitchen boasts a large island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a walk in pantry. The eat-in kitchen opens up to the living room with it's beautiful fireplace. The daylight windowed lower level is ready for entertaining! Lots of room to relax and entertain with a built-in wet bar. The lower lever also has a large bedroom, full bath and 2 storage rooms. The house has outlets in the roof perfect for those Christmas lights! New in 2023...whole house generator, updated laundry area, fresh inside paint and landscaping! This home is move-in ready!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $559,000
