3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $54,250

3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in convenient area. Close to Miller Park. LBP form needed with offer. HUD Foreclosure Sale Case #: 132-153925. Insured Status: IE. Insurability subject to buyer's appraisal. Seller makes no representations or warranties as to the property condition. Sold AS IS. Equal Housing Opportunity. Seller may contribute up to 3% for buyer's closing cost, upon buyer's request.