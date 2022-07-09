Beautiful home custom designed and built by Hoffman Ochs in 2019 in Kings Mill Subdivision on 1.34 acres. Interior features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 car garage (3rd stall is a tandem bay which gives you tons of extra storage). The kitchen features custom built cabinets to the ceiling, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, 6 burner cooktop, double wall oven, built-in microwave, walk-in pantry, and under cabinet lighting. Large master suite features two large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, sitting area, and large windows. Master bath gives you quartz countertops with double sinks, 7ft soaker tub, separate shower, water closet, custom built-in shelving, and extra large linen closet. Full finished daylight basement with large family room, full bath, 4th bedroom, and 2 large storage rooms. Custom blind package throughout home was approx. $12k. Landscaping completed last spring was $20k addition. Backyard features covered back porch as well. Kings Mill Subdivision is exactly 2 miles from RIVIAN, 5 minutes from I-74, and 5 minutes from 55 South. Kings Mill features large lots, 2 lakes, and does allow for detached garages or out buildings. This home is located on lot 16 which is the whole side of the street so you never have to worry about who's building next to you. Home shows like new.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $529,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Bloomington man is charged with possessing a stolen motorcycle.
Stephon T. Carter, 33, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal trespass of a restricted landing area at an airport and two counts of criminal damage to property.
Authorities on Wednesday identified a 22-year-old Normal man as the driver who died in a crash early June 24.
Police say the suspect in the Highland Park shooting that left at least six people dead and at least 30 injured has been taken into custody. Developing story:
A Bloomington woman is celebrating her 105th birthday this week.
Illinois voters will be offered a clear contrast between Pritzker, a liberal Democrat who has made protecting abortion rights a central campaign theme, and Bailey, who called Chicago "a hellhole."
Looking for a way to celebrate Independence Day? Here's what's happening in Bloomington-Normal and surrounding areas.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed one business and damaged three others in downtown Gibson City.
A Bloomington apartment building was damaged and evacuated as crews responded to a vehicle fire early Monday, but no one was injured, officials said.
The nonprofit organization that has taken the lead in advocating for downtown Bloomington for 25 years has dissolved, with remaining funds set to be divided among other groups.