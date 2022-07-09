3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $529,900

Beautiful home custom designed and built by Hoffman Ochs in 2019 in Kings Mill Subdivision on 1.34 acres. Interior features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 car garage (3rd stall is a tandem bay which gives you tons of extra storage). The kitchen features custom built cabinets to the ceiling, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, 6 burner cooktop, double wall oven, built-in microwave, walk-in pantry, and under cabinet lighting. Large master suite features two large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, sitting area, and large windows. Master bath gives you quartz countertops with double sinks, 7ft soaker tub, separate shower, water closet, custom built-in shelving, and extra large linen closet. Full finished daylight basement with large family room, full bath, 4th bedroom, and 2 large storage rooms. Custom blind package throughout home was approx. $12k. Landscaping completed last spring was $20k addition. Backyard features covered back porch as well. Kings Mill Subdivision is exactly 2 miles from RIVIAN, 5 minutes from I-74, and 5 minutes from 55 South. Kings Mill features large lots, 2 lakes, and does allow for detached garages or out buildings. This home is located on lot 16 which is the whole side of the street so you never have to worry about who's building next to you. Home shows like new.