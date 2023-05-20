DOUBLE LOT RANCH AND BACKS TO BENJAMIN ELEMENTARY! This is one of the best locations in The Grove at Kickapoo. No direct neighbors to the north and this double fenced lot allows for a 126x110 lot or 1/3 acre. Gorgeous! Popular "split" ranch plan with finished basement. Nice size master suite on one side and 2 bedrooms with full bathroom on the other. Huge finished family room in the basement with 4th bedroom and another full bathroom. Seller added horizontal wood fence around both lots ($18k), upgraded lighting, ($10k) covered porch. Less than 1 year old this house is better than new construction!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $525,000
