Wow! "The Shalimar Plan" in Fox Creek! Curb appeal modern farmhouse look. Superb open feel has elevated ceilings, large kitchen, unique focal staircase, plant ledge, grand foyer, and awesome stairway that overlooks foyer. Main floor has flex room, family room, huge kitchen with tons of cabinets as well as the laundry with a nice drop zone and 1/2 bath. The 2nd floor features large bedrooms with generous sized closets, and a well appointed master with corner fireplace and beautiful master bath. This home has an enlarged side load 3-car Garage. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, Wifi programable thermostat, high efficiency HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Interior photos taken from previous build of similar plan - finishes throughout will vary. Estimated completion date 11/30/22
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $510,000
