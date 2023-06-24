Spacious, open and BRAND NEW!!!! FIVE bedroom new construction RANCH in Brookridge Estates with a finished basement! High ceilings, hardwood flooring & an abundance of natural light are just a few of the amazing features of this quality home. The gourmet eat-in kitchen includes a large walk-in pantry, a sprawling island, custom cabinetry, tile backsplash, stainless appliances & Quartz counters. The kitchen opens to the large great room that features a step ceiling and contemporary gas fireplace. Master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, a large walk-in tiled shower & walk-in closet. Mudroom/drop zone with custom-built cubbies. Finished basement with a HUGE rec room, two bedrooms and a full bath. A must see home that is priced to sell! NOTE: Builders will add sod to the front yard before closing & front exterior photo has virtual sod.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $499,900
