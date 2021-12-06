 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $495,000

Gorgeous Log Cabin on 2 acres in Oakhill Subdivision, minutes from RIVIAN. This authentic cabin offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Updated kitchen (2017) with granite counters, tile backsplash and huge breakfast bar. Open concept dining/living offers ample space for a large table just off the kitchen. 2 bedrooms and a full bath on main level as well as laundry. Huge primary bedroom on 2nd floor with cathedral ceilings, ensuite bath and huge floor to ceiling windows. Relax on the private balcony accessible only thru the primary bedroom. Open loft creates an additional living space as well as access to another private balcony overlooking the spacious, wooded lot. Full walkout basement with huge family room and tons of additional storage space. Entire cabin completely stripped, stained and sealed in November 2021. Steel Shake roofing installed in 2009 with lifetime guarantee. Newer HW heater. Beautiful, peaceful property comprised of 3 parcels.

