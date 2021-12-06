Gorgeous Log Cabin on 2 acres in Oakhill Subdivision, minutes from RIVIAN. This authentic cabin offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Updated kitchen (2017) with granite counters, tile backsplash and huge breakfast bar. Open concept dining/living offers ample space for a large table just off the kitchen. 2 bedrooms and a full bath on main level as well as laundry. Huge primary bedroom on 2nd floor with cathedral ceilings, ensuite bath and huge floor to ceiling windows. Relax on the private balcony accessible only thru the primary bedroom. Open loft creates an additional living space as well as access to another private balcony overlooking the spacious, wooded lot. Full walkout basement with huge family room and tons of additional storage space. Entire cabin completely stripped, stained and sealed in November 2021. Steel Shake roofing installed in 2009 with lifetime guarantee. Newer HW heater. Beautiful, peaceful property comprised of 3 parcels.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrest records said the teen claimed he didn't know a handgun was in his bag.
How a Normal resident's holiday display has garnered millions of TikTok views.
The woman, 23, was struck at West College Avenue and Kingsley Street at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
A woman in her 30s was hit in the parking lot of a car wash, police said.
Katelynn Shennett almost didn’t audition for “Chicago Fire,” but it’s lucky she did. What she expected to be a three-episode run has turned into a recurring role on Dick Wolf’s popular firehouse drama, now in its 10th season on NBC.
Authorities on Wednesday said a pedestrian killed this week on College Avenue was an Illinois State University student.
The complaint says Kurt Beathard was terminated after removing a Black Lives Matter poster from his office door in late August and that his First Amendment rights were violated.
Hospitals in McLean County have no ICU beds available, the McLean County Health Department reported Thursday, the same day state officials reported this year’s highest daily total of new coronavirus cases.
BLOOMINGTON — Olivia Eujean Orwig, 17, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in Bloomington. Olivia gave the ultimate gi…
Audy C. Beasley, 50, is accused of delivering cocaine to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit four times between Nov. 26 and Wednesday.