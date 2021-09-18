Beautiful Ranch in Crestwcike South built in 2017. Beautiful curb appeal with a large front porch to sit back and relax on. The backyard is its own little oasis with a small pond with views of the fountain in the pond and a great Trex deck perfect for entertaining. Don't forget a little cantilever dock perfect for fishing off of! The home is a 3 bed 3 bath home with an open concept with a drop zone! The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a pantry. The kitchen opens up to the eat-in area and the living room that boasts a beautiful fireplace. The basement is ready for entertaining with a built-in wet bar and an area for a pool table. They set the house up with outlets in the roof perfect for those Christmas lights to light this house up in Winter to welcome it to its Winter Landscape! Don't miss this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $485,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A panel of state lawmakers is asking the Illinois State Board of Education to clarify the process of punishing schools that don’t follow Gov. …
Candace Ayers' obituary says she "was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life."
Superintendent Barry Reilly said students were involved in three fights on Monday, all facing a “very lengthy suspension.”
Normal police said its investigations division will continue monitoring the allegations and “any crime of this nature.”
A 39-year-old schoolteacher from Homewood who had been hospitalized the last several weeks with complications stemming from COVID-19 has died.
Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe drove the company’s inaugural R1T pickup off the production line for customer delivery.
It took a two-hour battle for a Warrensburg man to catch a monstrous, 750-pound alligator in Mississippi — and it had an ancient surprise inside.
In late 2020, Axel Riordan was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called metachromatic leukodystrophy. The disease affects the body's cells, causing symptoms that can include muscle rigidity, seizures and loss of vision.
Rooted Studios Plant Nursery, located at 409 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington, specializes in about 50 different species of house plants and other indoor gardening supplies.
The final nonstop flight is scheduled for Oct 3.