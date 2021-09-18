3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $485,000

Beautiful Ranch in Crestwcike South built in 2017. Beautiful curb appeal with a large front porch to sit back and relax on. The backyard is its own little oasis with a small pond with views of the fountain in the pond and a great Trex deck perfect for entertaining. Don't forget a little cantilever dock perfect for fishing off of! The home is a 3 bed 3 bath home with an open concept with a drop zone! The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a pantry. The kitchen opens up to the eat-in area and the living room that boasts a beautiful fireplace. The basement is ready for entertaining with a built-in wet bar and an area for a pool table. They set the house up with outlets in the roof perfect for those Christmas lights to light this house up in Winter to welcome it to its Winter Landscape! Don't miss this one!