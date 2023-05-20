The popular Stratmoor XL plan comes to Fox Creek, this time with a jumbo side load garage! Enjoy a massive master suite boasting privacy from the other bedrooms. This master suite has a huge walk-in closet, double bowl vanity and a sweet tiled shower. The rare oversized 3-car garage will give you ample room for autos, tools and toys. You'll enjoy a sizable mud room as you enter with custom built-in drop zone for coats and shoes, plus a huge walk-in pantry! The kitchen was built for daily life, with center island and loads of cabinets and countertop space to work efficiently. The kitchen opens to the family room for easy entertaining and keeping an eye on the kids. 2x6 construction provides R-19 exterior energy protection, all bedrooms are wired for future TV wall hanging, convenient USB charging ports in master and kitchen provide modern charging ports, garage doors feature MyQ remote technology to monitor opening & closing from your phone and also allows easy Amazon Prime delivery inside the garage even when you are gone. Home is built with LED lighting throughout to save you on bills and provide crisp viewing. All info deemed accurate but not warranted and subject to builders discretionary change and product availability. 1 Year builders warranty. Home is now complete