Custom Built John Holt construction located in Crestwicke South. Beautiful 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home with main floor master bedroom, master bath with dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate tiled shower and laundry room. Open floor plan features cathedral ceiling in living room with gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen has hand scraped hardwood flooring, beautiful cabinetry, granite countertops, tile backsplash, large island, cooktop stove, stainless steel refrigerator, wall oven/microwave & pantry. There are 2 spacious bedroom and a full bath on the 2nd level. Finished basement features wet bar area w/ refrigerator, reading nook, 4th bedroom and 3rd full bath plus storage! Enjoy evenings on the back deck or on one of the 2 patios overlooking the fenced in yard with no backyard neighbors. Great front porch overlooks pond and is just a short walk to the golf course. City water and sewer. Recent upgrades totalling over $30,000 include: fence, leaf guards on gutters, plantation shutters, privacy wall, patio, wet bar, water back-up on sump pump and radon mitigation. Nothing to do here except MOVE IN!