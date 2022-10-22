3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $474,900

New Construction by Jason Stephens of Stephens Homes. Open floor plan ranch in the latest subdivision within the Grove on Kickapoo Creek. Beautiful finishes and design elements throughout including hardwood floors in main living areas. Well appointed kitchen with large custom island. Dove white cabinets with a stunning custom color island. Beautiful quarts counters that extend up the backsplash. This is truly an Instagram worthy home with all the custom features. Additional walk in pantry. Large laundry room and custom drop zone off of service entry. The primary bedroom features a modern tray ceiling and ensuite bath with walk in closet. Broker interest. 10/15/22 completion. See more of Stephens Homes work on Instagram @stephens-homes