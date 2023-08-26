BETTER THAN NEW! Beautiful 1 Year Old spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Ranch READY FOR MOVE IN. All window treatments, landscape and established grass is DONE. Features an Open Floor Plan with a beautiful Kitchen (island seating), vaulted ceilings, and lots of natural light. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout. Large, covered Porch + Patio with lighting, fan and cable outlet. Large primary Bedroom and laundry on main floor. Gorgeous Basement with finished large family + all-purpose rooms. ADDITIONAL AMENETIES: Wired for generator and cable; larger doors (36") and added outlets to primary bedroom; patio raised to back door; primary bathroom blocked for grab bars; egress window in basement family room; oversized garage. Come and see for yourself! DON'T MISS!