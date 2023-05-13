THIS is the house you have been waiting for! This home has it all...FOUR CAR garage, large laundry/mud room, generous sized bedrooms including master with stylish bath and grey vanities. The split floor plan offers a huge open living space on the main floor with a gas fireplace, dining area, and large kitchen with massive squared island, tons of cabinets and nice pantry closet. There is an amazing covered porch off the back perfect for entertaining in any weather. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programable thermostat, high efficiency HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones, electric car outlet... All modern up to date efficient building quality! All info deemed accurate but not warranted and subject to builder discretionary change and product availability
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $465,000
