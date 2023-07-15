1405 Lincoln Park Dr is one of the best locations in The Grove at Kickapoo Creek. GORGEOUS! The popular "split ranch" plan has 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a 2.5 car garage with full finished basement. The 1570 square foot layout on the main level creates ample space for the eat-in kitchen with island seating, open concept living with white kitchen cabinets, SINGLE-BOWL apron sink, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The main level design also includes a nice sized primary suite on one side of the home plus 2 bedrooms and full bath on the opposite side, and the main living area. The laundry room is conveniently located on the main level also. In the lower level you'll discover a HUGE FINISHED FAMILY ROOM, 4th bedroom and full bath. Enjoy evenings in the private backyard with patio and large covered porch. Impressive owner upgrades make this a step above traditional new construction. The list includes horizontal wood fence, upgraded lighting, totally sodded yard, stylish tile in the laundry area, extending LVT flooring into the primary bedroom, plus covered porch with lighting and fan. QUALITY THROUGHOUT! This home is less 1 year old and is still covered by the builder's warranty. The property BACKS TO BENJAMIN Elementary school and has NO NEIGHBORS TO THE NORTH. What more can you ask for? BETTER THAN NEW FOR SURE!!