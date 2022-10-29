The "Gisele XL" has become one of our most popular ranch plans in town to build. This Jumbo version features an open concept gathering area, awesome covered back patio, wonderful family room, jumbo pantry, soft close white shaker cabinets in the kitchen with a large gathering island sure to be the center of family get togethers. Loads of countertop space to prep & cook plus chic tiled backsplash. Grand master suite w/tiled shower, Dual vanity & jumbo walk-in closet. Our new builds come with 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programmable thermostat, hi-efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones & Amazon prime delivery setup capability.... Unit 5 Schools! Photos taken from previous build of similar plan, style of finishes will vary. All info deemed accurate but not warranted and subject to builders discretionary change and product availability.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Investigators said a weapon was displayed during the attempted carjacking at Hy-Vee.
Two people were struck by gunfire during an attempted carjacking Sunday morning, Bloomington police said Monday.
It’s certainly not uncommon for a machinery technician to save the day during harvest season, but it is rare for one to literally save a farmer’s life.
If you love food — who doesn't? — make sure you get the latest on the BloNo restaurant scene from columnist Larry Carius.
BLOOMINGTON — Unbeatens Ridgeview-Lexington and Prairie Central earned No. 1 seeds while Big 12 Conference champion Normal West grabbed a No. …
The YWCA McLean County recognized community leaders Thursday night during the 33rd Women of Distinction awards ceremony at Illinois State University's Bone Student Center.
Police are investigating a report of gunfire Friday night in west Bloomington.
The former Bloomington-Normal YMCA facility, at 602 S. Main Street, will soon be under new ownership. Details:
Check out the playoff field for all eight classes.