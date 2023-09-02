Beautiful new construction Ranch in Whittenberg Woods! The charming covered porch welcomes your guests into the foyer and leads you to the open floorplan boasting an abundance of natural light. The kitchen showcases white cabinetry with the popular wavy edge tile for the backsplash. Black hardware and pendants with a quartz countertops complete this kitchen. Engineered hardwood flooring throughout the foyer, kitchen and great room. Primary suite will have a double vanity and a 9x8 walk in closet. Spacious back entry with laundry and custom built lockers. The basement is finished with daylight windows to allow for natural light throughout. A family room, bedroom and a full bathroom is finished plus a huge area for storage. Fully sodded yard with landscape package included. One year builder warranty.