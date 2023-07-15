Beautiful two-story new construction home located in Harvest Pointe. Open floorplan with stunning wide plank engineered hardwood flooring through the first floor. Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinetry, quartz counter tops and Bedrosian's popular Cloe tile. Stainless steel appliance package included (stove/microwave/dishwasher). The dining area is adjacent to the kitchen with a slider to patio and an abundance of windows creating a fabulous combination of light, air, and space throughout the first floor. Family room is open to the kitchen and dining area with a custom built mantle and gas fireplace. Upstairs lies the primary suite with dual vanities, shower & large walk-in closet. Upstairs laundry room and a linen closet at the top of the stairs. Take advantage of the additional living space in the basement featuring a family/rec room, a full bath, and a fourth bedroom. Fully sodded with standard landscaping package. This home is a must-see for anyone looking for their next dream home, call today to schedule your private showing! Broker interest