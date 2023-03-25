New construction located in Harvest Pointe's latest phase. 2 Story home featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Finished basement. White kitchen cabinets with a beautiful dark stained island and Calacatta countertops. Stainless steel appliance package is included (stove, microwave, dishwasher). Charming custom built mantel and locker system with wide plank laminate wood flooring throughout the main level. Spacious cathedral ceiling master suite with dual sink vanity, shower & large walk-in closet. Full sod with standard landscaping package. Available now. **Agent Interest **
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $419,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The arrest at the heart of a lawsuit filed against Normal police officers is shown in newly released body camera footage.
"Both were great students, talented athletes, and most importantly amazing people," Superintendent Paula Crane said of the two Prairie Central…
First Baptist Church and Indian Creek Bar and Grill in Fairbury are both open for the community after two Prairie Central High School students…
Authorities in Tazewell County are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted for questioning after a woman was hospitalized with a gun…
The Heyworth school board accepted the resignation of eighth grade English teacher Sarah Bonner, who had been under fire over a book in her classroom.