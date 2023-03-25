New construction located in Harvest Pointe's latest phase. 2 Story home featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Finished basement. White kitchen cabinets with a beautiful dark stained island and Calacatta countertops. Stainless steel appliance package is included (stove, microwave, dishwasher). Charming custom built mantel and locker system with wide plank laminate wood flooring throughout the main level. Spacious cathedral ceiling master suite with dual sink vanity, shower & large walk-in closet. Full sod with standard landscaping package. Available now. **Agent Interest **