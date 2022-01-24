3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $415,000

This is a gorgeous home in Spring Ridge subdivision on one of the most desired lots in the neighborhood. This 3 bedroom, 4 bath unit has so many luxury upgrades throughout. These original owners gave great thought through the design of this amazing property. Walk through the front door and you are greeted with beautiful travertine flooring and the stunning gourmet kitchen with a Sub-Zero refrigerator. The main floor features an open floor plan with floor to ceiling built-ins and gas fireplace in the living room. Off of the living room is a sun room surrounded with windows looking out to the wooded back yard. The room off of the dining area is a great space for a home office or another main floor bedroom. This room has custom built-in shelving and vaulted ceilings. The main floor master bedroom offers a luxury bathroom. Full glass walk-in tiled shower, jetted soaking tub, a large walk-in closet and 36' wide doorways. The lower level is set up perfect for all of your entertaining needs. The full size wet bar area offers a pool table that will stay with the home and a large cozy family room with a slate tiled gas fireplace. There is also a dedicated laundry room or craft room with a utility sink and slate tiled floor. There is a laundry hookup in the back hall closet of the main floor as well. The second floor offers one bedroom, a full bath, plenty of closet space and an extra bonus room. This spring, relax on the back patio while grilling and watching the trees turn green. The gas grill will stay with the home. Central vac system throughout as well as irrigation system to the yard. Tankless water heater so you never run out of hot water. Association dues cover yard maintenance and snow removal. This property has so much to offer and is located in the very desirable Spring Ridge Subdivision. This one will not last long!