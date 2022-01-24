This is a gorgeous home in Spring Ridge subdivision on one of the most desired lots in the neighborhood. This 3 bedroom, 4 bath unit has so many luxury upgrades throughout. These original owners gave great thought through the design of this amazing property. Walk through the front door and you are greeted with beautiful travertine flooring and the stunning gourmet kitchen with a Sub-Zero refrigerator. The main floor features an open floor plan with floor to ceiling built-ins and gas fireplace in the living room. Off of the living room is a sun room surrounded with windows looking out to the wooded back yard. The room off of the dining area is a great space for a home office or another main floor bedroom. This room has custom built-in shelving and vaulted ceilings. The main floor master bedroom offers a luxury bathroom. Full glass walk-in tiled shower, jetted soaking tub, a large walk-in closet and 36' wide doorways. The lower level is set up perfect for all of your entertaining needs. The full size wet bar area offers a pool table that will stay with the home and a large cozy family room with a slate tiled gas fireplace. There is also a dedicated laundry room or craft room with a utility sink and slate tiled floor. There is a laundry hookup in the back hall closet of the main floor as well. The second floor offers one bedroom, a full bath, plenty of closet space and an extra bonus room. This spring, relax on the back patio while grilling and watching the trees turn green. The gas grill will stay with the home. Central vac system throughout as well as irrigation system to the yard. Tankless water heater so you never run out of hot water. Association dues cover yard maintenance and snow removal. This property has so much to offer and is located in the very desirable Spring Ridge Subdivision. This one will not last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $415,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 23-year-old man was arrested yesterday after officers say he beat and held a woman against her will for about two days. The suspect's bond was set at $1 million.
David S. Fry, 70, is charged with 45 counts of child pornography. Sixteen of the charges are a Class 2 felony and 29 charges are a Class 3 felony.
Nothing saddens me more than to see the angling community, which supported the IDNR for years, have that organization turn its back on that same community for a few extra dollars.
A relatively new Illinois National Guard unit based in Normal will be serving in the Horn of Africa after a deployment ceremony Saturday at Heartland Community College.
McLean County Health Department reports show 329 deaths as connected to COVID-19.
The full- and part-time positions are remote and in-person and include claims, customer service, sales and underwriting jobs.
Fresh off a round of school closures driven by the omicron variant, Illinois school districts could soon be facing more upheaval as litigation…
Assistant Superintendent Michelle Lamboley presented a proposal to the school board Wednesday night that would replace 12 late start days with seven half days for student attendance.
A 23-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 28 years in prison for his involvement in the 2019 shooting death of Bloomington man Juan Nash, 25.
Humans aren’t the only ones who search out warmer waters and fresh seafood during the dark days of winter. Some bald eagles head south as well, departing from Canada, Minnesota and Wisconsin for the (relatively) balmy temperatures of Illinois, Missouri and Iowa.