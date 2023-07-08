Only 3 year old Franke Construction popular Split Ranch 4 bed, 3 full bath open design with full finished basement on large corner lot with over 3000 sq feet of open concept living space in desirable Gaelic subdivision. Open concept family room/kitchen area with white cabinets, Quartz tops, apron sink, and SS appliances. Large Master suite with private bath and WIC. 2 more large beds on main floor that could be bed or office space. Enjoy a peaceful evening on the patio with gas fire table or grill on the included natural gas grill. Large fenced yard for kids or pets. Lower level includes Large family room with 4th bed, full bath and a SECOND laundry area with 2nd set W/D included. New carpet in the master, and the painter is touching up all areas. This home is only 3 years old, don't miss out on an awesome well built home.