Gorgeous Verkler home on a corner lot in The Grove! Open floorplan split Ranch with 3 bedrooms up and 1 in the basement. Beautiful finishes and design elements throughout including hardwood floors in main living area. Well appointed kitchen with large island, quarts counters, subway tile backsplash and open shelving and additional walk in pantry. Large laundry room and custom drop zone off of service entry. The primary bedroom features a modern tray ceiling and Instagram worth ensuite bath! 2 additional bedrooms upstairs and full bath. In the basement you will find plenty of room to stretch out in the HUGE Family room with tons of light from the view out windows. 4th bedroom, full bath, and tons of storage also located in basement. Out back there is a deck and concrete patio.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $410,000
