3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $399,900

A great location to build your future home! A gorgeous ranch style house to be built. Architecturally designed and to be finished with quality material currently priced at $419,900. Cathedral ceilings throughout entire main area of house; 9' ceiling on main floor and in the basement. Open floor plan. 2-car garage. Flooring, tile, cabinets have been picked out but the builder would be open to work on the buyer's "Wants and Needs" and price it accordingly. Choose even your style, two story, first floor master, however you like. Lot is extra deep (150 ft) and will allow for look out windows in the basement and No backyard neighbors. Call for more information and meet with the builder and build your dream home!