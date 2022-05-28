New construction with finished basement. 4 Bedroom 3 bathroom open concept ranch. White kitchen cabinets with a beautiful light grey island, Calacatta quartz countertops and stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave, dishwasher). Beautiful custom built mantel and locker system. Wide plank wood flooring throughout the main areas. Spacious master suite with dual sink vanity, shower & large walk-in closet. Full sod with standard landscaping package. Approximate move-in date mid-June. **Agent Interest **
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
"The amount of growth that you've done in such a short amount of time ... you've won, period, end of story, to me," Katy Perry told the Normal native, who placed third.
A Normal woman is accused of biting a police officer during a DUI arrest.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Shanarra S. Spillers is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm.
A Chicago man is in McLean County custody in connection to a shooting reported early Wednesday morning near the Illinois State University campus.
Indiana pastor admits 'adultery' at church service; victim stands up to say she was 16 when it began
Pastor John Lowe II got a standing ovation initially after saying he had sinned and committed “adultery.” Then a woman walked up to the microphone and said she was 16 at the time. A prosecutor is investigating.
He is accused of mailing nearly 12 pounds of cannabis from California to his home in Heyworth.
The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school.
All those killed at a Texas elementary school were in the same fourth-grade classroom, an official says. Follow live coverage here.
A pawn shop owner is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of two men suspected in a robbery and shooting at his business last week in Bloomington.