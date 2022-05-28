 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $399,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $399,900

New construction with finished basement. 4 Bedroom 3 bathroom open concept ranch. White kitchen cabinets with a beautiful light grey island, Calacatta quartz countertops and stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave, dishwasher). Beautiful custom built mantel and locker system. Wide plank wood flooring throughout the main areas. Spacious master suite with dual sink vanity, shower & large walk-in closet. Full sod with standard landscaping package. Approximate move-in date mid-June. **Agent Interest **

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News