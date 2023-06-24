New construction ranch in The Grove at Kickapoo Creek. Kitchen has White/Pearl cabinets. Quartz countertops in kitchen. Cathedral ceiling in family room, open floorplan with kitchen open to family room. Hardwood through kitchen, foyer and family room. Tiled shower walls in master bathroom. All selections have been ordered. House to include sod in the front seed on sides and in back. Agent interest. * some photos are from a recently finished home with the same floorplan and interior selections.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $399,900
