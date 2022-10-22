3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $395,000

New Construction 1976 sq ft 2 story in Fox Lake. Open floorplan, front flex room for office or dining room. Eat in kitchen with large island and eating/dining area open to the family room. Stainless steel appliances and white cabinets in the kitchen. Hardwood flooring throughout the foyer, kitchen and great room. Master suite will have a double vanity and a 7x10 walk in closet. Back entry with lockers and laundry on the 2nd level. Rough in for bathroom in the basement. Potential for a 23x13 rec room, bathroom and bedroom to be finished, call Keisha for pricing. Broker interest.