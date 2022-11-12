 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $394,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $394,900

New construction located in Harvest Pointe's latest phase. 2 Story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Beautiful grey kitchen cabinets, Calacatta quartz countertops, elegant gold hardware with upgraded lighting, stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave, dishwasher). Beautiful custom built mantel with sconces, locker system, and wide plank laminate wood flooring throughout the main level. Spacious cathedral ceiling master suite with dual sink vanity, shower & large walk-in closet. Full sod with standard landscaping package. Available now. Rough in for bathroom in the basement. Potential for a rec room, bathroom and bedroom to be finished. **Agent Interest**

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News