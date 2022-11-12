3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $394,900

New construction located in Harvest Pointe's latest phase. 2 Story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Beautiful grey kitchen cabinets, Calacatta quartz countertops, elegant gold hardware with upgraded lighting, stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave, dishwasher). Beautiful custom built mantel with sconces, locker system, and wide plank laminate wood flooring throughout the main level. Spacious cathedral ceiling master suite with dual sink vanity, shower & large walk-in closet. Full sod with standard landscaping package. Available now. Rough in for bathroom in the basement. Potential for a rec room, bathroom and bedroom to be finished. **Agent Interest**