New construction located in Harvest Pointe's latest phase. 2 Story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Beautiful grey kitchen cabinets, Calacatta quartz countertops, elegant gold hardware with upgraded lighting, stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave, dishwasher). Beautiful custom built mantel with sconces, locker system, and wide plank laminate wood flooring throughout the main level. Spacious cathedral ceiling master suite with dual sink vanity, shower & large walk-in closet. Full sod with standard landscaping package. Available now. Rough in for bathroom in the basement. Potential for a rec room, bathroom and bedroom to be finished. **Agent Interest**
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $394,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Looking for full election coverage in one spot? We've got you covered.
A woman was stabbed multiple times late Thursday at a Bloomington apartment complex, and a man was in custody, police said.
The eclipse will begin at 3:09 a.m., with totality occurring between 4:16 and 5:41 a.m.
"This is a missed opportunity for our community, and it hurts," advocates for the referendum said Tuesday night.
Next summer in Bloomington will be a little bit country — and a little bit rock 'n' roll.
The Associated Press has called the Illinois governor's race for incumbent J.B. Pritzker, but Republican challenger Darren Bailey is disputing the call.
A Livingston County township assessor pleaded guilty Monday to felony theft related to the operation of a trust.
Illinois playoff scores here.
Veterans looking for discounted or free meals have a wide range of options this Veterans Day.
A Bloomington man faces methamphetamine charges.