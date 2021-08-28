 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $390,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $390,000

Wow! "The Shalimar Plan"(Split Garage) 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath in Brookridge Estates! Curb appeal with stone column & modern farmhouse look. Superb open feel has elevated ceilings, large kitchen, unique focal staircase, plant ledge, grand foyer, and awesome stairway that overlooks foyer. Main floor has flex room, family room, huge kitchen with tons of cabinets as well as the laundry with a nice drop zone and 1/2 bath. The 2nd floor features large bedrooms with generous sized closets, and a well appointed master and beautiful master bath. This home has an enlarged 3-car Split Garage. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, Wifi programable thermostat, high efficiency HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Photos taken from previous build of similar plan. Finishes will vary and subject to builder's discretionary change and product availability.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reditus CEO: Delta variant is 'quickly mutating' in Illinois

Reditus CEO: Delta variant is 'quickly mutating' in Illinois

Reditus Laboratories said 361 additional cases of the Delta variant and its sub-variants were detected during a sequencing run on Aug. 12. Those cases were comprised of people from all over Illinois, and accounted for 99% of all sequenced positives.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News