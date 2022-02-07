3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $39,000

Calling all investors! Opportunity awaits at 206 W. Miller Street, Bloomington, IL. Just one block off of Main Street and within walking distance of several amenities, this ranch style home offers serious potential! Interior features a living room, eat-in kitchen with laundry hookup, three bedrooms and a full bath. Exterior features a front porch, large rear deck and front off-street parking. Property sold as is. Co-listed with Seth Goodman/ME Realty.