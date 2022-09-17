New Franke construction 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Modern farmhouse style home 4 Bed and 3.5 Baths and Fully Finished Basement. Limestone (grey) cabinets throughout, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Floorplan has a front flex room for dining or workspace with large walk in closet. Back hall drop zone has a locker system built in as well as a closet right off the kitchen. Family room is open to the kitchen and dining area. Master bedroom has a large bathroom with a tiled wall shower and double vanity and a walk in closet. Upstairs laundry room and a linen closet at the top of the stairs. Updates included whole house painted (2022) Wainscoting on Upper Level (2022), Sod (2022). Large Corner Lot. Don't Miss Out. Come See it Today!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $389,900
